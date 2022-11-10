It’s been a season full of historical accolades for the Frankston Indians under Head Coach Paul Gould. However, with playoffs beginning this week, it’s still one additional goal the Indians look to scratch off this year’s list.
First team in program history to reach playoffs three consecutive years, first winning season since 2010 and highest win total since 2007 are a few of the historical markers Frankston has reached this season. Possibly the biggest of them all lies ahead Thursday as they’re in search of their first playoff win in 12 years.
“When you’re able to make history it’s huge for the kids,” Gould said. Frankston teams had made the playoffs sporadically, but they weren’t consistent playoff teams. We’ve stepped over that hump and to cross that obstacle is big. We’re in uncharted territory now as far as us expecting to make playoffs every year. We have to pick it up a notch now. We’ve cleared one hurdle now the next is winning some playoff games.”
Frankston is paired against the Wolfe City Wolves in the Bi-District round Thursday. They rebounded from a tough non-district schedule with four of their five total wins coming during district play. Their four district wins came over Alba-Golden, Como-Pickton, Quinlan Boles and Honey Grove. Their two losses coming from Cooper and Honey Grove.
The playoff standard being built in Frankston has been constructed in Wolfe City and continued under Head Coach Darren Anderson. Wolfe City hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2011. Anderson took over the team in 2016 and led them to their first district title since 2006. However, the Wolves hasn’t won a playoff game since.
What will power Frankston is their ability to control the game on the ground. Quarterback Reese Hicks has rushed for 1,245 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tyler Rogers has 714 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Kaymon Davis has 657 yards and five touchdowns.
Hicks has also been able to get it done from the pocket when asked with 669 yards and four passing touchdowns.
Wolfe City has eclipsed 30 points in two of their three games while, Frankston has allowed one 20-point game in their last seven wins.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. today at Rains High School. Winner plays the winner of Timpson and Groveton.
