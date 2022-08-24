FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians kick off their season Friday evening as they welcome the Grapeland Sandies to Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.
Frankston opens as eight-point favorites over a Grapeland team looking for a much better output than their 2021 campaign. Strong starts haven’t been an issue for Grapeland in recent years. Even under the tutelage of Jordan Wood – who enters his second year as head coach of Grapeland – the Sandies showed early promise a year ago, going 3-2 to start the season and scoring an average of 48 in their three victories.
The past three seasons before that Grapeland has come away with season opener wins by an average of 25 points. However, in the past two seasons, it’s carrying that momentum into district and playoffs where Grapeland seeks improvement.
Only seven combined starters return from that 2021 team, which has opened the door for competition among many key positions – with the largest hole being how will Grapeland overcome the loss of Cadarian Wiley?
Players such as Jax Vickers, Traye Babb, Trey Gilmore and Justin Ellington carry over from last year’s roster. Projected starting Quarterback Johnny Lamb also looks to assume a larger role in the offense.
Frankston will also have a young face at quarterback in sophomore Reese Hicks. Hicks assumed the starting role late into his freshman year when injury forced him into action. Though he had the opportunity to play against tough competition in the final three weeks of their season, it’ll still be a transition from the senior quarterbacks Frankston has played with the previous two years.
Entering this year, the most glaring streak Frankston looks to extend is their back-to-back playoff berths. However, one they most likely would like to see broken is their three straight losses in season openers.
Frankston will be young in spots but do return veterans such as Jared Cook who posted 113 tackles and 18 tackles for loss in 2021. Jeremiah Mitchell will help Cook on the defensive line as well as he’s coming off a 51 tackle, 10 tackles for loss and four sack season.
Kaymon Davis returns at running back after rushing for 850 yards and eight touchdowns.
Frankston Head Coach Paul Gould begins his 10th season when Frankston kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jeff and Opal Stadium. He has a career 56 wins.
