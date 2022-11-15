RUSK – The Frankston Indians are in their first area championship game since 2010 after beating the Wolf City Wolves in the Bi-District round, 47-34.
This year for Frankston has been centered around buying into the expectation of success. The 9-2 record, the three consecutive playoff berths and now their first playoff win in 12 years has been a result of the culture Head Coach Paul Gould has built at Frankston.
When Gould arrived in 2018, he challenged those seniors to set the foundation of what it means to work hard as a Frankston Indian. That team won one game, but every year their was a new mark of success. 2019 was four wins, 2020 was their first playoff berth under Gould and 2021 saw their first time making the playoffs in back-to-back since 2011.
Friday’s win can add another success marker with Gould’s first playoff win as head coach of Frankston.
Now they look for their first Regional Quarterfinals appearance since 1986 when Mike Keese guided them to a 10-3 record. And it’ll be their toughest test yet as they battle it out against Class 2A-Divions-I’s top-ranked team the Timpson Bears.
Frankston and Timpson has matched four times in the past two seasons. They each opened their previous two seasons against each other and again met one another in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Their past three times they’ve been held scoreless. In both of their playoff games they were without their starting quarterback as each had suffered injuries prior to the playoffs.
It’ll be the first time since week one of 2021 Frankston has their starter behind center against Timpson.
Reese Hicks has been a force on the ground as he tallied up 192 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries against Wolfe City. Benton Allen another four carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Hicks was also 7-of-10 from the pocket for 119 yards. Coleman Merritt was 5-of-7 on extra points.
Jared Cook and Tyler Rogers are neck and neck in tackles as they both sit at 139 for the season.
Timpson is a perfect 11-0 this year after beating Groveton 63-3 in the Bi-District round. The bears were state semifinalist in 2021 and return 12 starters from that year’s roster – including Quarterback Terry Bussey who accounted for 186 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win.
Timpson has eclipsed the 40-point mark all but once this season when they beat Joaquin 25-22. They’re averaging over 50 points per game this season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Rusk High School. Winner plays the winner of Centerville and Honey Grove in the Regional Semifinals.
