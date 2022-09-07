GROVETON – For the first time since 2015, the Frankston Indians have an opportunity to begin their season 3-0 under Head Coach Paul Gould.
It’s been a steady climb towards success for Frankston under Coach Gould. When he took over in 2018 the Indians had won just one game the year prior. It had been six years since they had made the playoffs. And he was becoming their fifth head coach in the last five years.
“Big deal was trying to get some tradition here,” Gould said. “It’s establishing an expectation. The kids have bought into that. We’ve transitioned from just competing to now winning. That’s where we are as our program.”
Frankston started the season with a 24-22 win over the Grapeland Sandies before beating a Huntington team they were seven-point underdogs too, 33-15. A large part of that success can be accredited to sophomore quarterback Reese Hicks. Hicks has thrown for 164 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks, along with rushing for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
His performance against Huntington earned him Pizza Hut’s Top Performer for week two.
“He’s been trying to soak up as much information as he can,” Gould said. “About time he’s a senior he has a chance to be special. But it’s on us as coaches to put him in the right situations to succeed.”
His skill will be tested against a Groveton defense who shut out Trinity last week en route to their 27-0 win. Like Frankston, new head coach Matthew Woodard looks to establish his own tradition at Groveton after his stint as defensive coordinator at Port Neches-Grove. Groveton had reached the playoffs in seven straight seasons from 2013-2019 before going 4-15 over the last two seasons.
They had a balanced attack against Trinity – passing for 128 yards and rushing for 102. It was a much better offensive output than in week one where they were defeated 28-7 to the Lovelady Lions.
Groveton’s offense will be paired against a Frankston defense led by Jared Cook who has filled the stat sheet thus far. Through two games he has recorded 26 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Cook is also a two-time Pizza Hut Top Performer of the Week.
Kickoff is set at 7:30 p.m. Friday at John W Reynolds Athletic Complex in Groveton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.