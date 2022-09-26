UNION GROVE – The Frankston Indians are one win away from matching last year’s win total of five. They’re also one victory shy of their first 5-1 start since 2007.
Every year since Head Coach Paul Gould took over in 2018 has shown some sort of gradual improvement. 2019 was their first four-win season since 2016. 2020 was their best offensive season since 2014. And 2021 was their first time reaching the playoffs in back-to-back years since 2011.
“Our kids know now how you need to prepare if you want to see results,” Gould said. “Harleton is a good football team and that was big for our program. It’s provided a good push for us into this week. The kids are excited to start district 1-0.”
Frankston survived a second-half push from Harleton after jumping out to a 16-0 first-half lead. It’s the third game this season Frankston’s defense has held their opponents to 15 points or less. Their two leading tacklers, Jared Cook and Tyler Rogers have made it difficult on opposing offenses all year. Cook has 67 total tackles with 26 tackles for loss, while Rogers has another 70 tackles on his own.
Offensively, they’re averaging 328 yards per game in large part to the dual-threat ability of sophomore quarterback Reese Hicks. Hicks has thrown for 565 yards and rushed for another 444 with six total touchdowns.
It’s why Dave Campbell has Frankston as a 12-point favorite against the Union Grove Lions Friday. The Lions have had their fair share of struggles offensively – though they sit one game above .500. They surpassed double-digit scoring once in the past three outings, which was during their 14-12 non-district win over Linden-Kildare.
They’re under the direction of Head Coach Bobby Chadwick who returned to coaching after a stint at Spring Hill in 2012. Frankston has won their prior two matchups against Union Grove – defeating them 35-0 in 2021 and 45-34 in 2020.
“We’re going at the speed we need to be right now,” Gould said. “When you’re having success, you’re able to continue building. It’s what leads you to get better.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glyn Johnston Stadium in Gladewater.
