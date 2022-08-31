HUNTINGTON – The Frankston Indians travel to Huntington Friday for their first of three consecutive road games in September.
Starting with early momentum can be vital for any successful season. And for the first time in four-plus seasons, Frankston enters week two 1-0 after Coleman Merritt’s last-second field goal clinched a 24-22 win over the Grapeland Sandies.
The Indians are seven-point underdogs to a Huntington team who lost 42-20 to the Elkhart Elks in week one. However, they are building on top of their second postseason berth in three seasons under Head Coach Josh Colvert.
Included in last year’s playoff season was a 43-12 win over Frankston. In 2020, Huntington also defeated Frankston 28-15. Frankston did have a fair amount of success running the ball with Cael Bruno and Davis combining for 148 yards, but a 20-0 hole largely affected Frankston’s ability to continue on the ground.
Frankston is also attempting to build momentum towards their third playoff appearance under Head Coach Paul Gould. Though Frankston’s offense led a big drive at the end of the week one win, it was the contributors on defense that highlighted the night.
Tyler Rogers led all players with 18 tackles and three tackles for loss. Jared Cook was a consistent issue for Grapeland with 16 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles – earning him Pizza Hut Performer of the Week. And Jeremiah Mitchell made his presence felt with 11 tackles.
Sophomore quarterback Reese Hicks flashed his running ability with 169 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while also passing for another 81 yards. Kaymon Davis added 32 yards and a touchdown to their rushing state line.
Frankston’s running ability bolds well for them against a Huntington defense that surrendered 297 yards rushing to Elkhart – 129 of those coming from their quarterback who also scored four rushing touchdowns.
The last time Frankston began the season 2-0 is in 2015 when they won their first three games over Grand Saline, Sabine and Cayuga.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Red Devil Field in Huntington.
