FRANKSTON – It’s homecoming week for the Frankston Indians who secured their first shutout since week two of 2021. They’ll host the Big Sandy Wildcats who enter as 26-point underdogs to Frankston.
It’s been a season full of highs for the Indians who improved to 5-1 for the first time since 2007 following their 45-0 win over Union Grove last week. What was special for Head Coach Paul Gould is he felt his offense came out and put together a complete four quarters of football after failing to eclipse 20 points in their prior three contests.
“We played consistent all game and didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Gould said. “Our kids are fired up about it. We’re happy to be where we are right now.”
Sophomore quarterback Reese Hicks continues to impress as the captain of the offense with 109 yards passing, along with 188 yards rushing and three touchdowns. His performance earned him his second Pizza Hut Player of the Week award.
Frankston nearly topped 500 yards rushing as eight different players carried the ball for them Friday. Kaymon Davis had seven carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler Rogers rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Conlan Lemay also took his lone handoff 35 yards for a touchdown.
All that has led to their best start since 2007 and an opportunity to further improve on their season. Big Sandy has been in a rebuilding phase as they were a combined 2-16 in 2020 and 2021. They’re 2-4 this year and are coming off a 21-0 win over Ore City.
“I know people are going to look at their record, but they’re explosive,” Gould said. “I’m impressed with them. Our kids can’t buy into their record because at any point these guys decide to go up a level they’re pretty solid.”
Frankston defeated Big Sandy 34-3 in 2021 and was given a forced win over them in 2020 due to the UIL’s quarantine policy at that time.
Beckville presented issues for Big Sandy on the ground – rushing for 300 yards on 27 carries. Quitman found success on the ground as they nearly reached 200 yards on the ground on 45 carries.
Frankston’s defense has given up 12.3 points per game, which is the lowest mark of any team in program history since 1997. Opposing offenses are also averaging 211 yards per game.
Homecoming kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium in Frankston.
