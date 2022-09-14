GRAPELAND – The 80th meeting between the Grapeland Sandies and Groveton Indians will be centerstage Friday at Sandies Stadium.
It’s been a rivalry dominated by Groveton since the two sides first met in 1926. Groveton won the first seven of their eight meetings and currently controls the series 55-21. However, at the turn of the new decade, Grapeland has dominated Groveton in their prior two contests. In 2020, Grapeland beat Groveton 54-36 before smashing them 56-7 the following year.
Possibly one of the most important matchups came when they met in the 1974 playoffs. Grapeland had defeated the Indians 34-13 earlier in the year en route to their second consecutive district championship under head coach Jim Payne.
The rivals met again in the regional quarterfinals where Grapeland defeated them 9-0 before going on to defeat Aledo, 19-18, in the state championship.
Groveton got their revenge on Grapeland the next season as they met twice more in 1975. The first meeting saw Groveton walk away with a 39-12 win before defeating them 23-19 in the regional quarterfinals. Groveton lost in the state semifinals to Schulenburg. It was the final time the two rivals met in the playoffs.
Fast forward to 2022 and both teams are searching for a way back into the postseason. Grapeland missed the playoffs in 2021 – going 1-4 in district play after starting the season 3-2. Groveton has been absent from the postseason the past two seasons after seven consecutive playoff berths from 2013-2019.
Grapeland is a two-point favorite over the Indians, though they come in 0-3 with losses to Frankston, Lovelady and Bremond. Similarly, Groveton also has losses to Lovelady and Frankston with their lone win coming in a 27-0 victory over Trinity in week two.
Frankston struggled to create much offense against Groveton’s defense – only recording 234 yards of total offense last week. However, what has held Groveton back is their lack of offensive production. Expanding back to their Oct. 7 matchup against Grapeland, they’ve scored double digits just twice in their last seven games.
They turned the ball over seven times last week, which included an interception return for a touchdown that inevitably stamped their second loss of the year.
Grapeland has allowed at least 45 points in each of their past two games but is at least averaging 17 points per game through three weeks. Johnny Lamb passed for 120 yards and two touchdowns last week, while Trey Gilmore added 45 yards on the ground and a rushing score.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Sandies Stadium.
