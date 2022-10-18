HUNTINGTON – A chance at retribution lies ahead for the Westwood Panthers Friday as they travel to see the team that ended their playoff dreams last year in their district finale.
It’ll be nearly a full calendar year since Westwood was left heartbroken following their 47-34 loss against the Huntington Red Devils. The Panthers had a chance to end a six-year playoff drought when they traveled to Red Devil Stadium last year. However, as the game ended their offseason began. And they watched as Huntington celebrated their third playoff berth in four years.
"We owe them one," Head Coach Richard Bishop said about Friday’s contest. “They kept us out of the playoffs last year. I didn’t have to remind the leaders in our locker room of that. We’ve got to reset, reload and execute in practice this week. I expect we’ll get Huntington’s best game of the year.”
Momentum is surging for the Panthers who picked up their second consecutive district win Friday over a Coldspring team who had beaten them the past four years straight. Admittedly, Coach Bishop said it was one of the bigger games his program has won since he took over. They’ll be in search of breaking another streak Friday as they’ve dropped their previous two games to the Red Devils.
Prior to last year’s somber loss, Westwood fell 23-16 against Huntington in 2020. Still at the top of their coaching brass is Head Coach Josh Colvert. However, Huntington is off to its worst start since 2019 as they sit 0-3 in district and 1-6 on the year.
They lost their first three games of the season to Elkhart, Frankston and Cleveland Tarkington before picking up a win against Warren in their pre-district finale. Since then, they’ve been outscored 145-38 during their three district games. The first of those losses came in a 40-0 shutout against Coldspring-Oakhurst.
They gave up 294 yards rushing in that game before surrendering 357 yards on the ground to Crockett the next week. Westwood is averaging 210 yards on the ground in their previous two wins.
A few things are within reach for the Panthers this Friday – the headliner is seeking revenge on the team that ended their season. The next largest one is their first 3-1 start to district since 2008 when they was last crowned district champions under Kevin Anderson.
“We have to continue to be where our feet are,” Bishop said. “It’s one play at a time. It’s the most important game on our schedule because it’s the next one.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Red Devil Stadium in Huntington.
