FRANKSTON – After three straight weeks on the road, the Frankston Indians return home Friday for their district opener against the Harleton Wildcats.
It’s been seven years since Frankston sat 3-1 nearing the midpoint of the regular season. Their 2015 season was also the last time they finished above .500. However, that year didn’t come with a playoff berth, which goes to show the focus they must keep entering district.
“We were happy about the record we have, but internally, we know there’s a lot of things we still need to work on,” Head Coach Paul Gould said. “We know where our focus is. It all starts to count now. Hopefully, we’ve learned enough these first four games that’ll help us in district overcome any obstacles we’re going to see moving forward.”
The first of those obstacles begins with Harleton, who Coach Gould believes is the best team they’ll play thus far. They’re 2-2 with wins over Bogota Rivercrest and Maud, along with losses to Price Carlisle and White Oak. Harleton projected as the early district runner-up after moving from Class 3A-Division II where they were a bi-district finalist. The Wildcats have made the playoffs three consecutive years under head coach Kyle Little and were crowned co-district champions in 2019.
They returned 15 starters from last year’s team – nine of which were either sophomores or freshmen. They had their most productive day on offense last week in their 41-13 win over Maud. Before that, their offense was held without a touchdown in two of their three games.
Frankston’s defense has been led by the efforts of Tyler Rogers – who has the team lead in tackles with 62 – and Jared Cook who has a team-high of 21 tackles for loss. Collectively, they’ve given up just 15.5 points per game and 256 yards of offense per game. Offensively, Frankston is averaging 330.5 yards and 22.3 points per game.
“Our kids are trying to do something no team before them has done,” Gould said. “That’s big to them and I want them to want that. I want them to rewrite history for themselves. That’s the only way you’re going to grow and be a yearly contender.”
Coach Gould will be looking for his 60th career win Friday. Frankston will also begin its quest for its third consecutive playoff berth, which will be the first time a team has done that in program history. It would mark Gould’s eighth trip to the playoffs as a head coach in 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.