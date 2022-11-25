The Oakwood Panthers are one win away from a spot in the state semifinals under Head Coach J.J. Johnson, which would be their first appearance since 2018.
Getting to the state championship is a dream of every football program across the state. It’s been at the forefront of Oakwood’s mind since summer strength and conditioning. Now, it’s more within reach than ever as they’re two wins away from fulfilling that goal.
“A lot of programs wish they were practicing this week,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to still be playing at this time. This opportunity doesn’t come all the time, so you have to take advantage of it.”
The Panthers defeated fourth-ranked Oglesby, 38-32, Friday to advance to the state quarterfinals. Zack Nickerson scored all six of their touchdowns and piled up 277 yards on 25 carries.
It was a little revenge for Oakwood who were defeated by Oglesby in the Bi-District round of the 2020 playoffs.
“He’s the leader and he carries the load for us,” Johnson said about Nickerson. “He seems to get stronger as the game goes on. When the ball is in his hands, he turns it on.”
Of course, at this juncture of the playoffs, everyone is good, so it isn’t a surprise Oakwood is paired against another state-ranked opponent in Bluff Dale. The Bobcats were ranked ninth at the end of the regular season and have since put up back-to-back 80-point games against Calvert and Morgan.
A lot of their offense is formulated by running back DJ Wood, who Coach Johnson said is their version of Oakwood’s Nickerson.
At 5’11, 220 pounds, the versatile back runs with power and speed that’ll make for an interesting showcase of two run-dominant offenses.
“It’s going to be a dog fight,” Johnson said. “But we’re looking forward to it. They know we’re three games out from a state championship. It’s been our goal all year long. The confidence they have has been implemented since the summer. It’s what tey talk about now. We expected to be here.”
Oakwood takes on Bluff Dale at 7 p.m. Friday at Ferris High School. The winner will play the winner of Loraine and Cherokee in the state semifinals.
