The Oakwood Panthers are back in the area round of the playoffs against the Ogelsby Tigers tonight.
The Panthers are riding a five-game winning streak into their area championship match against Oglesby after finishing as undefeated district champions and beating Bynum, 71-44, in the Bi-District round.
Playoff success hasn’t been foreign to Oakwood’s football program as they’ve ended their season with at least one playoff win in six of their past seven seasons.
The one outlier coming in 2020 when Oglesby defeated them in the Bi-District round 62-52. Oglesby was 9-1 entering that game. This year, they’re 10-0 and the fourth-ranked Class 1A-Divison II team. They took out Iredell, 60-30, in the Bi-District round to arrive at this point.
However, that was a much different version of Oakwood. That team came in averaging 42 points per game, while surrendering 37.8 points per game.
This year this offense hasn’t had a game where they’ll scored less than 47 points as they’re averaging 67 points per game, while only giving up 32 points. Head Coach J.J. Johnson said defense is something they take pride in, despite the fast-paced action of six-man football.
Offensively, Johnson also has sung the praises of Zack Nickerson who has been dominant on the ground for them. Against Bynum, Nickerson went for 319 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries. He continues to add to an eye-popping stat line. His performance increased his total rushing to 2,744 yards and 62 touchdowns on the year.
He’s also caught three touchdowns and passed for two more. Ryder Perry has stepped up as a playmaker for Oakwoodn after they lost Isaiah Jacobs for the season against Leverett’s Chapel. Jacobs had contributed nearly 600 yards of offense and 11 touchdowns in five games for the Panthers.
Perry has stepped into their second-leading rusher with 535 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. He also has 231 yards passing seven touchdowns to only one interception.
Leading Oakwood in receiving is Micah Reed with 233 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also their fourth-leading rusher behind Nickerson, Perry and Jacobs with 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Oakwood has reached the Regional Quarterfinals in three of the past four years. A win over Ogelsby would pair them against the winner of ninth-ranked Bluff Dale and Morgan.
