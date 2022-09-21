PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats, fresh off a bye week, prepare for their district home opener against the Kilgore Bulldogs.
Between nailing down fundamentals and shuffling new lineups, the most important thing heading into week one of district play is Palestine will be as healthy as they’ve been this season. It’ll be needed as the depth of their roster will be tested against a Kilgore squad who is 21-point favorites over Palestine.
Kilgore began the season ranked inside the top-10 of Dave Campbell’s preseason Class 4A-Division I poll, but has since dropped out following their losses against Carthage and Gilmer to open the season.
They have since bounced back with a pair of wins over Longview Pine Tree and Hallsville, which has vaulted them into the 10th spot in the latest #bEAST Texas Fabulous 15 poll. They’re one of three District 9-4A teams to receive praise – with Chapel Hill and Lindale taking the eighth and ninth spot, respectively.
“Kilgore is very talented on both sides of the ball,” Head Coach Lance Angel said. “What we’ve seen is the typical Kilgore we’ve seen the last three years. They’ll be well coached and play hard. The first two games of the year were Carthage and Gilmer so it’s hard to gauge that. But It’s still another good Kilgore team.”
Palestine is 1-2 in their past three meetings against Kilgore – their last winning dating back to 2019 when they defeated them 21-7. It was also the last year Kilgore finished below double-digit wins as they’re a combined 21-6 over the past two seasons.
They were regional semifinalists in 2021 and return 30 varsity lettermen from that team who also were undefeated district champions. At the top will be quarterback Da’Marion Van Zandt who threw for 2,200 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021, along with running back Isaiah Ross who helped Kilgore rush for 320 yards against Hallsville last week. Van Zandt threw for another 226 yards and three touchdowns.
One of the consistent themes Palestine looks to correct is its second-half slumps. In their first three games, they’re outscoring their opponents 67-33 in the first half. In the second half, they’ve been outscored 56-22.
“I think early on it was conditioning and a lot of guys having to play both ways,” Angel said. “As you get in better shape and start to get more guys back it solves some of that. Also, some of that is experimental. We’re experimenting with different things and trying to progress offensively. Sometimes you take chances and get a couple of three-and-outs then you’ve lost momentum. We knew that was a risk, but now we get into who we are and we’ll find out our kids can play four quarters.”
Elijah Walker and Taj’Shawn Wilson will help reinforce that identity as they have a combined 351 yards on the ground. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
