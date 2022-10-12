PALESTINE – Familiar circumstances face the Palestine Wildcats entering week four of district play as they search for their first district win when they take the field against the Jacksonville Indians Friday.
There are a few similarities between this year and the past couple of years under Head Coach Lance Angel. The biggest one hopefully coming in a fourth consecutive playoff berth. However, it’s how those teams got to the playoffs.
For the third year, Palestine will seemingly face an uphill fight toward the playoffs. In 2020, the Wildcats began district 0-1 before winning four of their next five district games. In 2021, they responded to their 0-2 district start by winning three of their final district matchups.
They’ll attempt to write a similar story this year after falling to 0-2 against Kilgore and Chapel Hill.
“This team knows where we’re at,” Angel said. “We’ve had plenty of time to put the Chapel Hill game behind us. The focus is on this week. It’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the game we got this week. That’s been the attitude of our players.”
It’s a series that stretches back to 1913 between Jacksonville and Palestine. It was their first meeting and ended in a 13-13 tie. Jacksonville went on to win the next 42 of their 85 total meetings – three ending in a tie.
However, Palestine has now three of their last five meetings – including their 2021 non-district battle where they torched them 51-27. Jacksonville won in 2019 and 2018, while Palestine was able to secure wins over them in 2017 and 2016.
After winning just four games in the past three seasons combined, Jacksonville brought in Jason Holman to attempt to redirect the ship. Holman spent three seasons at Tatum before Jacksonville – going a combined 16-5 in his final two seasons and leading them to back-to-back playoff appearances.
Jacksonville sits 2-5 on the year and 1-2 in district with losses to Kilgore and Chapel Hill. Their lone win came in a 34-17 win over Athens.
Seniors Ryan McCown, Jwaylon Kennedy and Devin McCuin have been the driving force behind their offense who is averaging 22.4 points per game. McCown has passed for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while Kennedy has rushed for 486 yards and a touchdown. McCuin has 520 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 33 receptions this year.
But the biggest task for Palestine will be putting two complete halves together. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 88-58 in the first half. That state severely flips to them being outscored 105-22 in the second half.
Our players and coaches know right now the focus is coming out and playing four quarters,” Angel said. “We’ve started games great, which Is a great sound. We have to come out in the third quarter and continue that. Our guys know that. It’s not a big secret. It’s not a magic pill we can take. It’s a mentality thing. We have to learn how to regain momentum after we lose it.”
Coach Angel is 3-1 against Jacksonville all-time while at Palestine. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
