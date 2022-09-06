PALESTINE – It’s homecoming week for the Palestine Wildcats who play host to the Livingston Lions Friday.
Two similar games and two different endings is the storyline centered around the Wildcats in week three of their season. Week one saw them jump out to a 21-0 lead against the Nacogdoches Dragons before Nacogdoches rallied back to tie things at 31. Fortunately, a game-winning drive capped off by Elijah Walker allowed them to walk out with their first win of the season.
However, it wouldn’t play out favorably the following week. Palestine stormed out to a 22-0 lead before being outscored 40-6 in the final three-quarters of football. It’s an issue Palestine looks to correct this week against a Livingston Lions team they’re 13-point favorites against.
Livingston is fresh off back-to-back losses against Bellaire Episcopal and Needville – where they surrendered 40-plus points in each contest. Not a good start for a Livingston team that was hoping to head back in the right direction after a down year under head coach Finis Vanover. The Lions missed the playoffs at 5-5 in 2021. Credit injuries to their down season, but they’ll have an opportunity to redeem themselves this year with 23 returners.
Vanover did guide Livingston to the playoffs in 2020, which was their first playoff berth since 2012. That year they fell to Palestine in week two of pre-district, 28-7. A positive for the Wildcats heading into this year’s battle was Needville’s ability to move the ball on the ground last week.
Needville sophomore Da’shawn Burton rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. They also added another 110 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Palestine’s Elijah Walker shouldered their rushing load last week going for a team-high of 122 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Hudson Dear also passed for 94 yards and a touchdown on the day.
Livingston has scored only 13 first-half points between their first two games, which is another plus for Palestine who has led both their opponents at halftime. Palestine head coach Lance Angel is approaching the 100th career win mark with 96 total wins thus far through 16 seasons.
Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
