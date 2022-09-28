TYLER – It’s a time of the year when every game is more critical than the last. And few districts understand this more than the teams in District 9-4A Division I. Among the teams ranked inside the top-15 of 6A/5A/4A East Texas football – Palestine has three of them inside their division in Kilgore, Lindale and Chapel Hill.
Palestine fell in their district opener, 32-0, against Kilgore last week.
“We have a lot of things we can fix and correct,” Head Coach Lance Angel said. Had a lot of injuries hit us in the first few minutes of that game. Our kids showed effort and It’ll be needed again this week. Our players understand the grind and you must play great every week. If not, you see what happened Friday night.”
The Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs are 30-point favorites over Palestine, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. They’re 2-2 this season coming off a bye last week and are fresh off their best season under Head Coach Jeff Riordan. Their 11 wins were their highest mark since 2011 when they went 15-0 en route to their second state championship in program history.
Palestine has won its last seven matchups against Chapel Hill with their last loss coming in 2015, 49-10, when they went 0-6 in district. Chapel Hill nearly ended Palestine’s streak last year thanks to the second-half heroics of sophomore quarterback Demetrius Brisbon.
After losing to Kilgore the next week, Chapel Hill went on a six-game winning streak that included beating Kilgore in the regional quarterfinals. Chapel Hill lost to Austin LBJ in the state semifinals, 38-35.
There are 14 starters returning from that team. Brisbon has passed for 562 yards and nine touchdowns, along with rushing for another 290 yards and three touchdowns. Behind him is sophomore running back Rickey Stewart who is averaging 131 yards on the ground per game. Leading receiver Deuce McGregor has been their big-play guy averaging 21.3 yards per reception.
For Palestine quarterback Hudson Dear, despite the loss, he’s coming off his second straight game throwing for more than 120 yards after combining for just 160 yards in his first two starts. Elijah Walker and Taj’Shawn Wilson continue to pace the running back group as both have eclipsed 200 yards rushing with Walker adding five touchdowns.
“Seeing great talent every week only helps us,” Angel said. “Having to make the right adjustments every week makes a difference. You have to play great all four quarters. The team has to understand that week to week you have to play your best football. It’s a long season and a tough district for anyone to go undefeated in. You have to recover from a loss, but when you get a win you have to put that behind you too.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Tyler.
