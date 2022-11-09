Fourth year, fourth consecutive playoff appearance for Head Coach Lance Angel and the Palestine Wildcats as they match up against the Lumberton Raiders.
Another new face emerges from District 10-4A to battle Palestine in the Bi-District round. In 2019 and 2020 it was Huffman-Hargrave. Last year it was Little Cypress-Mauriceville. This year it’s a Lumberton squad who were Bi-District finalist in 2021 and whose 9-1 record this year is their highest win total since 2007.
They’re undefeated district champions and currently riding an eight-game win streak dating back to Sept. 2. A tough matchup indeed for the Wildcats.
“This is the fun part,” Head Coach Lance Angel said. “There’s a grind in football. And there’s a certain point in the middle of the year where you feel it. We’ve told our kids to enjoy this. Live in the moment. They’re loose and they’ll be focused.”
Palestine clinched their playoff spot in their 37-35 win over Henderson but ended district with a 42-29 loss against the Athens Hornets. However, running back Elijah Walker tallied his fourth consecutive 100-yard game. In two of those games he eclipsed 200 yards.
“Elijah has finally figured out who he is,” Angel said. “In those early games in the year 10 carries probably seemed like a lot to him. Now it’s upward of 20. I’m proud of the way he’s come on. He’s gotten mentally and physically tougher.”
Despite thrashing Livingston 49-6 in their district finale, Lumberton did allow 221 yards rushing on 5.4 yards per carry. Still, their defense finished their last three games giving up a little less than seven points per game.
Offensively, Lumberton hasn’t scored under 40 points since their week two loss against Houston St. Thomas. Quarterback Lucas Powell has thrown for 2,428 yards and 40 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 482 yards and three touchdowns.
It’s been primarily Jaddon Ward receiving the bulk of their carries with 160. He’s rushed for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns. Receivers Trey Kersh and Brady Fuselier excelled in their pass game as they’ve each topped 800 yards. Kersh has 869 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns, while Fuselier has 817 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Lumberton is currently ranked sixth in the state.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Wood Forest Stadium in Conroe.
