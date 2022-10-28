Playoff implications are on the line for the Palestine Wildcats when they take the field against the Henderson Lions Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
District 9-4A is continuously dubbed the “district of doom” and it proves itself time and time again. With two top-10 state-ranked teams in Kilgore (8) and Tyler Chapel Hill (9), along with a Lindale team who has reached the playoffs four straight years, Palestine finds itself battling for the final playoff spot heading into week 10.
“We have to play four quarters with effort,” Head Coach Lance Angel said. “It’s a tough district we’re in. It’s a physical district. And you must manage that. Henderson had to make a tough run with Kilgore and Chapel Hill back-to-back.”
Fortunately, the Wildcats control their playoff lives with two games left on their schedule. Palestine, Henderson and Jacksonville all enter Friday sitting at 1-3. The Athens Hornets are 0-4 and another loss will seemingly eliminate them from any playoff contention when they host Palestine in week 11.
The Wildcats already have a win over Jacksonville, 55-52, and can clinch playoffs with a win this week and a Jacksonville loss. Jacksonville hosts Lindale Friday as 19-point underdogs, while Palestine sits as eight-point favorites over Henderson.
Palestine has enjoyed recent success against Henderson under Head Coach Lance Angel as they’ve beaten them in their previous three meetings.
Henderson has struggled in recent years after reaching the playoffs in four straight seasons from 2016-2019. They dropped to 3-6 in Phil Castles' final year in 2020 before slightly improving to 4-6 in 2021 under Othell Robinson.
Unfortunately, they’re off to a treacherous start this year sitting at 1-7 overall – with their lone win coming in a 49-35 victory over Athens.
They’ve dropped back-to-back games against Kilgore, 42-21, and Chapel Hill, 41-10. A positive for Palestine was Henderson allowing 394 yards rushing to Chapel Hill.
Palestine was able to grind out 182 yards rushing against Lindale despite falling behind in the first half – 167 of those yards coming from Elijah Walker who also scored three touchdowns.
Against Jacksonville, Palestine exploded for 516 yards where Walker recorded 264 yards rushing and Taj’Shawn Wilson added another 180.
Forecasting ahead, a fourth-place finish for Palestine would possibly pair them against the Lumberton Raiders who currently sit in first place in District 10-4A. The Raiders do host Little Cypress-Mauriceville this week to determine first-place seeding.
Kickoff is set for Palestine is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
