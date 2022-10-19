LINDALE – Head Coach Lance Angel tied Luke Thornton for the second most wins in school history with their 55-52 win over Jacksonville last Friday (44). Angel also captured his 98th career win, which means two milestones could be reached during Palestine’s attempt at a playoff bid.
The first obviously being Angel’s 100th career win mark. The second is Angel becoming the second coach in school history to guide the Wildcats to four consecutive playoff appearances.
“I’m at a good place in my career right now,” Angel said. “For me, it’s about the 2022 group getting in the playoffs again. That would mean more to me than all that other stuff.”
With Kilgore and Tyler Chapel ranked ninth and 10th in Texas Football’s week eight state rankings and Lindale ranked 12th in the #bEAST Texas Fabulous 15 poll, this district never fails to showcase the extreme amount of difficulty it is to earn one of the four playoff spots.
There’s realistically a four-team battle for the final playoff spot with Henderson, Jacksonville and Palestine sitting with one win. Athens is 0-3 in district but isn’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet.
“Obviously you lose last week and playoffs look pretty dire,” Angel said. “Our players understood that. It’s something about this time of the year we seem to start building momentum. Now we just have to maintain that.
“Our players were just different Friday,” Angel said. “Nothing in the game caused the sideline to lose confidence. We talked since the Chapel Hill game about regaining momentum. I think our players have finally figured that part out.”
Fortunately, Palestine controls their own destiny at this point with third-place Lindale on the horizon Friday.
Lindale opened district with back-to-back wins over Henderson and Athens before falling to Kilgore and Tyler Chapel Hill in their prior two games. They gave up 79 points last week to Chapel Hill, which was the most points given up under Head Coach Chris Cochran.
A positive note for Palestine was Chapel Hill’s ability to move the ball on the ground – rushing for 489 yards with a 14.8 average per carry. The week before that, against Kilgore, Lindale surrendered 423 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 35 attempts – good enough for 12 yards a carry. It was also the second-most points they’ve given up this year (49).
Kilgore was able to hold Lindale to 73 yards rushing as well. Lindale did put up 335 rushing yards against Chapel Hill, though it took them 54 carries and 102 total plays to get there.
Palestine had their best rushing performance of the season against Jacksonville with 516 yards. Elijah Walker gave them 264 yards and two touchdowns, while Taj’Shawn Wilson added another 180 yards and four touchdowns.
The Wildcats have lost their previous two matchups against Lindale, though the Eagles are amid their worst eight-game start since 2017.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale.
