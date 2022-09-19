CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats improved to 3-1 overall for the first time since 2013 after their 38-6 homecoming win over the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats Friday. However, their record resets to 0-0 this week with their district home opener against the Axtell Longhorns.
Cayuga’s defense has been one of the major storylines of their early success thus far. They have yet to allow a team to reach double-digit scoring and are allowing 186 yards of total offense through four games. Mt. Enterprise came in last week’s contest averaging 250 yards rushing and was held to 150. Cayuga is also plus five in the turnover department.
“We want to remain consistent,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “We’re focused on winning Mondays. Don’t worry about who we have on Friday. Every rep matters and it allows us to take one day at a time. 3-1 is good at this point, but it really doesn’t mean anything because everyone is 0-0 Friday. Now is when we determine if we’re playing in November or we’re sitting at the house."
Axtell features new head coach Craig Horn who spent the last four seasons at Italy. In his final two seasons, he went 20-5 and guided them to back-to-back district titles. He’ll attempt to establish a similar environment with Axtell who has not reached the playoffs since 2018. They went 4-25 the three seasons before Horn’s arrival and have gotten off to a 2-1 start this season.
Axtell returns 10 starters from both sides of the ball – including running back Tyson Michel who ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries last week. Coldyn Horn also presents a major threat on the ground as he rushed for 85 yards and three touchdowns last week.
Cayuga’s defense will be put to the test against an Axtell offense that is averaging 41 points per game.
Cayuga’s offense also brings their fair share of juice as they totaled 205 yards rushing and four touchdowns against Mt. Enterprise. Leading the group was Chase Hearell who had a passing touchdown, two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown, while also rushing for 99 yards.
Whit Jenkins had about as complete a game as you can find with 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, a punt block and a fumble recovery. Offensively, he also carried the ball 11 times for 73 yards a touchdown. He also knabbed a receiving touchdown.
“Whit is a football player,” Magee said. “He’s very cerebral and understands how to play the game. He had a complete game for us.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Scarborough Stadium.
