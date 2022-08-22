NACOGDOCHES – The Palestine Wildcats kick off their fourth season under Head Coach Lance Angel as they’ll travel to Nacogdoches Friday for their season opener in their 51st meeting against the Dragons.
The Wildcats start the season as four-point underdogs to a 5A Nacogdoches team fresh off back-to-back playoff berths. All three of the Dragons' wins in 2021 came during their district stretch as they’ve had less success during pre-district with only one win in the past three seasons.
Nacogdoches has 16 starters between the offense and defense returning this year under Head Coach Darren Allman – who enters his fourth season overseeing the program. Allman is a career 98-59 overall entering his 14th year as a head coach.
Offensive talent isn’t lacking among those returners with one of their leading receivers D’Marea Weaver returning after a six-touchdown season in 2021. Running Back Cemodrick Davis and Quarterback Isaac Jones both formed a rushing tandem that helped them peak during district.
Linebacker Braxton Jones, who led the team in tackles in 2020, returns this season after missing all of last season with an injury.
Nacogdoches also isn’t unfamiliar to District 9-4A as they lost to Kilgore last year, 21-7, in their season opener.
The pre-district schedule will show heavy competition at the running back position for Palestine. You’ll have the top guys – Taj’Shawn Wilson and Shedrick Dudley – vying for touches, along with Elijah Walker and others behind him.
Who’ll be blocking for those guys is an offensive line looking to replace all five of the starters from 2021 – including three who had been vested three-year starters.
Behind them is another new face in Hudson Dear who will be the solidified starter at quarterback for the Wildcats this season.
This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2003. Nacogdoches is 26-21-4 in their all-time series against the Wildcats, although the last two times they’ve met have gone in favor of Palestine.
Their 2003 matchup saw the Wildcats dominate Nacogdoches 62-14, which was the season Adrian Peterson rushed for the most yards in program history (2,315). In 2002, Palestine also enjoyed a 41-21 blowout win over the Dragons.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.
