You can either embrace the underdog mentality or fall victim to it. That has been the only two options for the Westwood Panthers who are coming off a 41-14 win over the Shepherd Pirates Friday.
It was a must-win game for the Panthers coming into their second district contest against the Pirates. They had suffered a district opener lost to Diboll the week before and were seven-point underdogs to a Shepherd team coming down from Class 4A the previous year.
“You hear people talking and saying we were done after Diboll,” Head Coach Richard Bishop said. “That’ll never be our attitude. We'll never lose hope or faith inside this locker room. We felt like we left something on the field against Diboll. The score was bad, but we took the next step as a team. There are no moral victories. We don’t believe in those. But we saw on film we are a good team.”
Westwood responded with their highest-scoring total of the season (41). Lamarion Goodwyn had 313 yards of total offense, along with four total touchdowns. Jordan Williams had a rushing and receiving touchdown. Josh Davis eclipsed 100 yards receiving with 145 yards and a touchdown on three catches thanks to a 67-yard touchdown reception before half that pushed them in front 19-0.
Defensively, they forced four turnovers on a pair of interceptions from Shannon Jackson and two fumble recoveries by Ayden Coker and Kaleb Savage.
Despite spoiling many writers’ predictions last week, Westwood remains underdogs for another week. The Panthers host the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans who have beaten them in four consecutive seasons.
The Trojans are 2-1 in District 9-3A with wins over Huntington and Crockett. They fell 18-8 to Woodville last week, which was the first time a team has held them under double digits this year.
Similar to Shepherd, Coldspring wants to wear defenses down with physicality. In their last win over Huntington, they rushed for 294 yards and six touchdowns while only completing two passes. The Panthers are 10-point underdogs this week.
“We all hear outside noise, it’s human nature,” Bishop said. “We really try to hammer home to our athletes don’t worry about criticism from those you wouldn’t seek advice from. It’s about belief inside our building. It’s about Westwood.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium.
