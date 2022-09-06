PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers (1-1) enter week three as 17-point underdogs to the Palmer Bulldogs (2-0).
A tough battle lies ahead for Westwood Friday as they’ll celebrate homecoming against a Palmer team coming off a pair of wins over Venus and Grand Saline. They put up 63 points against Venus and shut Grand Saline out, 20-0.
Added to their resume are three consecutive district championships under head coach Don Waddle. Westwood is coming off an 18-14 loss against the Buffalo Bison where they were shut out in the second half of the game. On a positive note, Westwood’s defense also held Buffalo without a point after they took an 18-7 lead in the second quarter.
Buffalo finished the game with 263 yards rushing, though it took 57 carries to get there. Still, the running game was a large part of Palmer’s success against Venus in their 63-20 win in week one.
Their senior running back Bralen Lopez went for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Cutter Burrow added 138 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Luke Leach scored two rushing touchdowns on his eight carries. Collectively, Palmer rushed for 460 yards and six touchdowns on 39 attempts – good enough for 11.8 yards a pop.
In week two, that rushing total dropped severely to 163 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, though they were able to get 162 yards passing and two touchdowns from quarterback Eric Cisneros.
Coach Waddle has spent all eight years of his coaching career with Palmer. He’s put together four district championship seasons and five winning seasons. He’s 54-33 entering Friday’s contest.
A large reason Westwood’s offensive production slumped from week one’s 41-point outing was turnovers. Two interceptions and fumbles in the second half halted the Panthers’ offense from seizing control of the game.
Head Coach Richard Bishop took the responsibility for the turnovers, and summed up, “Penalties and turnovers — when you have those things you’re not going to fare too well.” He promised that his team would be looking for answers to their errors this week in practice.
Still, Westwood’s defense has continued to be a strength of their team. In week one, David Russell snagged two interceptions against Kemp. Jordan Velasquez also had an interception to pair with Myron Melton’s forced fumble.
Melton also recorded 15 tackles and a sack in week two against Buffalo. The defensive highlight of the night was a pick-six from Josh Davis that allowed them to jump in front 7-0.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.