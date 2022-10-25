Three consecutive wins, a pair of upsets and their first 3-1 district start since 2008 has the Westwood Panthers in complete control of their destiny heading into week 10 against the Crockett Bulldogs Friday.
The Panthers are coming off their best offensive scoring output of the year following their 48-20 win over the Huntington Red Devils Friday. Jordan Williams handled the workload on the ground with 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Davis added another 130 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
Though playoffs aren’t 100% secured for the Panthers as of yet, it at least allows them to control their destiny.
“We’re in the driver’s seat,” Head Coach Richard Bishop said. “We have an opportunity to do something here that hasn’t been done in a while. We win Friday night and we’re going to Woodville to play for a district title. Not many Westwood teams have been fortunate enough to have those opportunities.”
“The big vision is to leave a legacy and to do something no one has done in the history of Westwood football. But before we accomplish those milestones let’s take care of business one week at a time.”
The Panthers already scratched off one milestone with their best district start since 2008. That year was also the last time this program brought home a district title. The time before that was 1992, which was their first district title in school history.
Another highlight is the progress this program has made under Bishop. To have a chance at playoffs is an accomplishment looking at the recent history of Westwood, but to be in full control of their final positioning is a separate achievement that validates what has been built over the past five years.
“We have a great group of guys that love each other and believe in one another,” Bishop said. “They sat down [after Diboll] and said this isn’t the path we’re going to go this year. They wanted to do something about it and we’ve picked up momentum since then.”
“I’m just proud of the guys and the community. We haven’t done anything yet, but for us to be in week 10 with the chance to play for a district title is something I’ve wanted for our kids. It’s not about me or our staff. These guys in this locker room deserve these experiences.”
Westwood hosts the Crockett Bulldogs Friday who they are currently seven-point favorites over. Crockett is on the outside looking in at the playoff picture after their most recent loss to Woodville, 44-0.
They beat Huntington, 49-26, the week prior but dropped games against Shepherd and Coldspring-Oakhurst to get them to 1-3 in district. Crockett is 3-1 against Westwood in the past four meetings. Their last matchup favored Westwood in a high scoring 49-40 loss.
Despite their shutout loss against Woodville, the Bulldogs were averaging 33 points per game beforehand. At the forefront of their attack is Jadyn Collins who has a combined 1,742 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns.
Behind him is running back Tywoin Delane who has 549 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 83 carries. Wide receiver Devin Bedford has 21 receptions, 512 yards and eight touchdowns on the year as well.
“We have to continue to be where our feet are,” Bishop said. “If you trust the process and love the grind the game will love you back.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium.
