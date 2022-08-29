BUFFALO – The Westwood Panthers enter week two following their largest margin of victory in a season opener under Head Coach Richard Bishop.
The Panthers travel to Buffalo Friday as one-point favorites over a Bison team that has beaten them in their last four meetings. 2021 was a severe drop off from their 12-win season the year prior as they only managed two wins – one of those coming in a 19-9 road win over Westwood.
However, since their week two matchup, Buffalo has continued to trend downward. They’re 1-9 since their last encounter with Westwood, which includes a 35-6 loss to Centerville in their season opener last week. Centerville held Buffalo to 149 total yards. Senior Xander Cheek led the Bison in rushing with 59 yards on 23 carries.
On the opposite side, Buffalo allowed Paxton Hancock to explode for 223 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Though Buffalo boasts a senior-latent squad this year, the program continues to search for stability at the top as new head coach Jamin Savell marks their third head coach in three years. Savell looks to reestablish a playoff identity that was consistent with the Buffalo program. Last year was the first time since 2014 they failed to reach the playoffs.
As Buffalo continues to search for their identity, Westwood hopes to secure their first 2-0 start under Coach Bishop. Momentum is high after quarterback Lamarion Goodwyn accounted for nearly 300 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in their 41-14 win over Kemp last week.
Freshman Kaysn Dial got his first varsity action Friday and fished with 67 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. Josh Davis also nearly eclipsed 100 yards receiving with 81 yards and a score.
Though their offensive numbers were impressive, it can’t go without noting the play of Westwood’s defense. After giving up a score on Kemp’s opening drive, they held their offense scoreless for the remainder of the contest – their only other score coming on a strip sack to open the third quarter.
Westwood forced four turnovers on the night with a pair of interceptions from David Russell, an interception from Jordan Velasquez and a forced fumble from Myron Melton. Matthew Gomez, Zemetress Randle and Boston Anderson were all headaches for Kemp’s offensive line who could not keep them out of the backfield.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Bison Stadium in Buffalo.
