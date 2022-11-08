To get into the playoffs is every football team’s goal to start the season and for the first time in eight years, the Westwood Panthers earned their invitation to the most anticipated dance in high school sports.
“We get the opportunity to show everybody what he already knew and that’s we’re a playoff-caliber team,” Head Coach Richard Bishop said. “We have the chance to do something special. I’m excited for everyone that poured so much into this. The kids get to see their hard work come to fruition.”
Westwood will be centerstage against the Anahuac Panthers Friday. The Panthers are in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year under Head Coach Greg Neece. They return 14 starters from 2021’s area finalist team and were a game away from a district championship this year.
They finished 5-1 in district, with their lone loss coming against 21st-ranked Orangefield. Since then, they’ve put an average of 41.5 points per game and ended the season with a 50-0 win over Cleveland Tarkington.
What makes their offense lethal is their ability to play at a high tempo and the multiple looks they give you. They’re led by a 1,00-yard running back in Ladon Corbitt, along with a 6-4 receiving threat in Robert Bailey.
Westwood comes in having won four of their final five district games to earn them the third seed. Although their district finale came in a 19-0 loss against Woodville, Coach Bishop isn’t concerned about them losing the momentum they had built leading up to that game.
“We have to make sure we make those five or six plays this week we didn’t make against Woodville,” Bishop said. “This group feels they can play with anybody in the state when they step on the field. [Woodville] was a playoff atmosphere and was a learning experience. It can only benefit us moving forward to make sure we clean up some things in critical situations.”
Despite getting shutout last week, Westwood’s offense has been a strength this season. Before Woodville, they had back-to-back 40-point games against Huntington and Crockett. They also put up 42 points against Shepherd.
A large part of their offense rests at the feet of Lamarion Goodwyn who had passed for over 1,100 yards this year with 14 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for over 660 yards and six touchdowns.
Jordan Williams has been a speedy complement to Goodwyn’s physical style with nearly 700 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“This is a special group and I want to keep them together as long as possible,” Bishop said. “I don’t want to be done coaching them yet. This is a group of guys playing for each other. We’re going to enjoy the moment, but we’re also going to do everything possible to keep this group together another week.”
Westwood travels to Willis at 7 p.m. Friday for their Bi-District match against Anahuac. Winner moves on to play the winner of Franklin and Hallettsville in the area round.
