PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers open their season at home Friday against the Kemp Yellowjackets.
Westwood opens as 13-point favorites against a Kemp team now under the leadership of B.J. Rider. Before their winless 2021 season, Kemp had reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons. It’s a tradition the Panthers are working to start under Head Coach Richard Bishop who enters his fifth season at the helm.
Westwood returns 14 combined starters from each side of the ball that had them one game outside their first playoff berth since 2015. Their four wins were also the most since 2015, along with their 273 total points scored. Their 286 points allowed was the least since 2014.
Matthew Gomez, their leading returning tackler and four-year starter, will see a surplus of action on both sides of the ball. He’ll be a pivotal part of a veteran offensive line, along with looking to build on top of his 78-tackle season in 2021.
Josh Davis, Gerardo Lavin, Leo Lacy and Ayden Coker are the other members of their senior class looking to start that playoff tradition at Westwood.
Also returning is Sophomore Quarterback Lamarion Goodwyn who excelled in his freshman year controlling the offense. He passed for 746 yards and six passing touchdowns while rushing for 687 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named District 9-3A DI Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Running Back Jordan Williams appears to be prime to take over for the loss of Kylance Parish to graduation.
On Kemp’s side, they return a senior class with three years of varsity experience looking to bounce back from a severe drop-off in 2021. They were held scoreless in three of their nine games and their 71 total points of the season were the lowest scoring output since 2002 (59).
Quarterback Deacon Thompson will seemingly be in the mix once again to lead the offense, along with Wide Receivers Brayden Gibbons and Clayton Brown.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Palestine.
