PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats (1-0) prep for their home opener Friday against the Jasper Bulldogs (1-0)
For the first time in the last three seasons, the Wildcats enter week two with some winning momentum behind them after their 37-31 win over the Nacogdoches Dragons Friday. It wasn’t the cleanest win for Palestine as they saw Nacogdoches climb out of a 21-0 hole to eventually tie it at 31 in the fourth quarter.
Palestine was able to regain their composure late in the fourth quarter as a six-yard touchdown run from Elijah Walker with 16 seconds left sealed their first win. For Head Coach Lance Angel, it spoke volumes to the resiliency of his team and gave them some needed confidence heading into this week.
Like Palestine, Jasper is also coming off a down-to-the-wire game in their 20-15 win over Houston Kincaid. It was their first win under new head coach Kendrick Crumedy. The Jasper Alum took over for Darrell Barbay after 22 seasons and a 160-85 overall record. Barbay led Jasper to 10 consecutive playoff berths with his best season coming in 2018 when the Bulldogs posted a 12-1 record.
Crumedy is the former offensive coordinator of 5A Manvel Mavericks who was co-district champions in 2021 and regional quarterfinalist. Their team averaged nearly 40 points per game en route to their 10-3 record.
Jasper was an area finalist in 2021 and returns 11 combined starters this year. They're led by quarterback Zikeice Simmons who passed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns his junior year, along with rushing for 400 yards and four touchdowns.
Palestine continues to work on their remodeled offensive line, along with new quarterback Hudson Dear. Coach Angel had good remarks on his ability to manage week one’s game but said Dear understands what needs to be worked on as the season progresses.
Dear had 69 yards passing on 18 attempts as the offense continues to get settled into their newly installed gun offense. Taj’Shawn Wilson led them in rushing with 62 yards on eight carries and also had a pick-six that pushed Palestine in front by 21.
On defense, Shedrick Dudley made a team-high 11 tackles.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.