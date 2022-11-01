WOODVILLE – The Westwood Panthers continue to cross off historical markers this year with already clinching their first playoff berth since 2015. Next is possibly their first district title since 2008 and their third in program history.
Westwood’s 48-8 win over the Crockett Bulldogs Friday officially ended their seven-year playoff drought.
“I knew it was going to be a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” Head Coach Richard Bishop said about the growth of this program. I knew we had the talent when I got here. It was about changing the culture. That’s what I’m most proud of. We’ve overhauled it into something this district can be proud of. We’re headed in the right direction and we haven’t even come close to all the things we want to accomplish this year or moving forward.”
For Bishop, it’s been unbelievably rewarding to see this program’s hard work begin to pay off. Bishop took over in 2018 and has improved in the win column every year. Their five wins this season are just the third time since 2010 that a Westwood team has eclipsed that mark.
“It’s not just about me,” Bishop said. “Mr. Standford’s been the biggest proponent of change in Westwood since he’s gotten here. We want to raise the floor. Our base every year needs to be getting in playoffs and hopefully win some gold balls.
The Panthers have an opportunity to do that Thursday with them being one of three teams in the district sitting at 4-1 – the others being Woodville and Diboll. Diboll travels to Crockett Friday, while Woodville hosts Westwood.
Woodville has won their last four games after opening district with a 21-14 loss against Diboll. They’ll enter week 11 fresh off a bye week after piling on a 44-0 win against Crockett in week nine. Westwood is a 24-point underdog against the Eagles, but that’s become a common occurrence that they have embraced.
Since their district opener loss to Diboll, they’re averaging nearly 40 points per game with an averaging margin of victory of almost 25 points. Last week against Crockett, Westwood totaled 269 yards on the ground – 120 of which came from Jordan Williams. Williams is averaging 90 yards rushing per game over the last four wins with six total touchdowns during that stretch.
Lamarion Goodwyn also had 147 yards from scrimmage last Friday with four touchdowns, while Shannon Jackson snagged two catches for two touchdowns.
“I’ve told the guys for the last four years once we do it, we’re never not going to do it again,” Bishop said. “This is not the end of it for us. This is just the beginning. We’re going to continue building the culture across all sports. I appreciate the administration, school boards and the community for their patience.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium in Woodville.
