Today's featured female athlete is Elkhart's Arrana Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a member of the Lady Elks softball team and a regional qualifier in powerlifting. She will be attending Angelina College to become a nurse practitioner
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Elkhart high school
Parents: Carmen Berryhill and Jose Gonzalez
Step parents: Wayne Hill, Amber Lamb
Brothers/Sisters: Macy Gonzalez , Jose Gonzalez, Loki Gonzalez, Miguel Gonzalez , Caroline Gonzalez, Jeremih Williams.
Sports you played: Varsity Softball, Powerlifting
Favorite sports memory: The bus rides to and from games
Plans after high school: Angelina College to be a nurse practitioner.
Favorite song: Any song, I’m not picky
Favorite Movie: Anything with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, or Will Smith
Role Models: My teachers and coaches
Coaches who influenced you: Coach Mrs. Mills because she encourages more than she discourages and knows that no one is perfect and we are all going to make a mistake.
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Knorpp
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Hopefully helping people in hospitals, clinics trying to get back to economy.
Something most people don't know: I’m a very open book and I help anyone who need it.
What will you miss the most about high school sports? The friendships I made with the lower-class men that I will not be able play with again, the chance to play my sport one last time, cheering for my girls and showing them how proud I am and how proud of far we’ve come.
