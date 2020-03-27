Today's featured female athlete is Elkhart's Ashlyn Mattern. Mattern was the catcher for the Lady Elks, a multiple time first-team All-district softball player and the reigning Catcher of the Year. Along with her feature, she also left a note for their pitcher, Gracie Johnson.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
Name: Ashlyn Mattern
School: Elkhart High School
Parents: Holly and Shaun Mattern
Siblings: Mason Mattern
Sports: Volleyball and Softball
Favorite Sports Memory: Hitting a dinger against coach james and staring him down as I made my way around the bases haha
Plans after high school: To attend The University of Texas at Tyler and get my B.S. in Biology
Favorite Song: I hope you’re happy now by carley pierce and lee bryce
Favorite Food: Pasta
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite Movie: Forest Gump
My Role Models: My parents, grandpa and Mr. Bambeck have really influenced how I live my life and I constantly look up to them and try to live my life as they have.
Which coaches have had the most influence on me: Coach Bambeck, Coach James and Coach Spears have really impacted my softball career. Each having their own special qualities, but all loving me the same and consistently believing in myself more than I ever would. These men have taught me how to be confident and to enjoy the game and I am extremely grateful for them.
My favorite teacher: Mrs. Stone, she has such good stories to tell us.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: 10 years down the road I really hope I am in medical school studying for my exams to get my M.D. and change lives. I also hope I have a lot of money to constantly shop.
Something most people don't know about you: Most people don't know that math is my absolute favorite subject.
What will you miss the most about high school: I will miss stepping on the court/field with not only my teammates, but some of the best friends i’ll ever have. I love the bonds i’ve been able to create with girls and hope to continue these bonds even after we graduate and go our separate ways.
Career Accolades: I have gotten 1st team all district outfield (2018), 1st team all district infield (2020) and Catcher of the Year (2019) for softball.
Note from Ashlyn:
Gracie,
I know how hard this time has been on you and I. I know we’ve had a very interesting season to say the least, but I wanted to personally thank you for everything. You have made my high school softball experience one of the best things I’ve ever had and I’ll always remember the memories we’ve made. You were one of the best players to play with and the best pitcher to catch for. From all the laughter and tears we’ve shared, I truly would not go back and change anything for the world. I’m so thankful that we were put in each other’s paths and although our season was cut extremely short, I am so grateful we got to experience freshman through senior year together. Thank you, again, for everything.
– Ashlyn Mattern
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.