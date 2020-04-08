Ashlyn Jones
Today's featured female athlete is Westwood's Ashlyn Jones. Jones was an instrumental piece for the Lady Panther soccer team and was Goalie of the Year during her junior year. She will attend Texas College in Tyler to major in Physical Education. 

With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.

School: Westwood High School

Parents: Richard Jones and Kimberly Gilbreath

Siblings: Travis Jones and Kendall Gilbreath

Sports: Soccer

Favorite sport memory: Holding Madisonville 1-1 and going into shootouts

Plans after high school: Go to college to further my soccer career

College: Texas College in Tyler, majoring in Physical education

Favorite song: Diamond in my pocket ~Cody Johnson

Favorite food: Chicken strips

Favorite TV show: Chrisley knows best

Favorite movie: Forest Gump

Who are your role models: My parents and my coaches for always pushing me to be the best I can be

Which coach had the most influence on you: Coach K, because no matter the situation he never let me give up and he always told me everything will be okay

Favorite teacher: Mrs.Russell

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Living my best life, with a good job and possibly a family

What will you miss about high school sports: My coaches and teammates

Career accolades: Goalie of the year my junior year

