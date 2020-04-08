Today's featured female athlete is Westwood's Ashlyn Jones. Jones was an instrumental piece for the Lady Panther soccer team and was Goalie of the Year during her junior year. She will attend Texas College in Tyler to major in Physical Education.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Westwood High School
Parents: Richard Jones and Kimberly Gilbreath
Siblings: Travis Jones and Kendall Gilbreath
Sports: Soccer
Favorite sport memory: Holding Madisonville 1-1 and going into shootouts
Plans after high school: Go to college to further my soccer career
College: Texas College in Tyler, majoring in Physical education
Favorite song: Diamond in my pocket ~Cody Johnson
Favorite food: Chicken strips
Favorite TV show: Chrisley knows best
Favorite movie: Forest Gump
Who are your role models: My parents and my coaches for always pushing me to be the best I can be
Which coach had the most influence on you: Coach K, because no matter the situation he never let me give up and he always told me everything will be okay
Favorite teacher: Mrs.Russell
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Living my best life, with a good job and possibly a family
What will you miss about high school sports: My coaches and teammates
Career accolades: Goalie of the year my junior year
