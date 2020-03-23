Today's featured male athlete is Elkhart's Brennan Cole Evans. Evans was the outfielder for the Elks this past season. Of their nine stat-recorded games, Evans had six assists, 11 putouts and an 89.5% fielding percentage.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
Name: Brennan Cole Evans
School: Elkhart High school
Parents: Eric & Maranatha Evans
Brothers: Hunter & Peyton Evans
Sports: Baseball & Golf
Favorite high school sports memory: My favorite sports memory has been every single time I stepped on the baseball field. There is always a good memory to every thing. Everything baseball has been my favorite sports memory.
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Kilgore college to be a lineman.
Favorite Song: Summer of ‘69
Favorite Food: Fettuccine Alfredo
Favorite Tv show: Gotham
Favorite movie: The Sandlot
Role models: My biggest role models are my parents.
Which coaches made an impact: The coaches that have had the most influence on me are my dad because he was the one that taught the game to me and made me love it.My former high school coach, Coach Adair, because he taught me how to play the game the correct way and while he was doing so he also taught me more about life and the lord. He helped make me a better man. And Coach Blackmon because he has taught me different views on the game and has helped me become more of a leader.
Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher would have to be coach French
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself teaching my children the love of baseball.
What will you miss the most about High School sports?: What i will miss most about high school sports is mostly playing the game. After high school I will not have the chance to play on a baseball field and after the last 15 years of playing select baseball and then high school ball, it will be tough. I will miss the moments where the game is on the line and the pressure is all on me. Those are the moments i strive for, that I seek more than anything.
Career Accolades: My sophomore year I received 2nd team all district outfield, my junior year I received 1st team all district outfield, and i was striving for more this senior year.
