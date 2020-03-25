Today's featured female athlete is Palestine's Brynna McGuire. McGuirre was the pitcher for the Palestine Ladycats and is a multiple All-District softball honoree. She will attend North Platte Community College in Nebraska to play Softball.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
Name: Brynna McGuire
School: Palestine High School
Parents names: Jennifer and Troy McGuire
Brothers/sisters: Lexy McGuire
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: My junior year when we had an overnight softball tournament. Our team grew closer as a whole and we competed very well against some very tough teams that went several rounds deep in playoffs.
Plans after high school: I plan on going to North Platte Community College in Nebraska to continue my softball and academic career.
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? I will be going to NPCC and I plan in majoring in Physical Education to become a softball coach.
Favorite song: Better Together by Luke Combs
Favorite food: My grandmas Shrimp Gumbo!!
Favorite TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite movie: The Longest Ride
Who are your role models? My dad is my biggest role model.
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Coach Andrez had the biggest impact on me. He only coached me my Junior year but even though he isn’t coaching me anymore he is always there when I need him and he still helps me. He helped me find a college to continue a softball career. Even though he has another team he is coaching this season, he always answers the phone when I call him. He has had a huge influence in my life in a very short period of time and I couldn’t be more thankful!
Who is your favorite teacher? My favorite teacher is Mr. Manley. He always makes his class fun and interesting.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I want to be coaching a high school softball team and doing what I can to make those kids better players and better people!
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: My retirement plan after softball is to play golf for fun.
What will you miss most about high school sports? I will miss all the friendships I’ve made throughout softball along with the unforgettable memories!
Career Accolades: Second team all-district infielder. Second team all-district pitcher. Ladycats Invitational All Tournaments Team Co-MVP.
