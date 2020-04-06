Today's featured male athlete is Elkhart's Cade Starr. Starr is a three-sport athlete for the Elks and a multi-sport All-District player. He will join his dad in helping with their family business after high school.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Elkhart High School
Parents names: Charles and Elizabeth Starr
Brothers/Sisters: Case, Cale, Coen, Caylin and Cara Starr
Sports you played: Football, basketball, baseball
Favorite sports memory: The excitement of basketball starting, I love playing the game with my friends and most of all my dad always being able to coach me growing up.
Plans after high school: Start working for my dad at our family business, Martus Stone.
Favorite song: River of Jordan by Lecrae
Favorite movie: Chicken and Dumplings
Role Models: Jesus is my role model
Coaches who influenced you: Coach Spears, Coach Blackman and Coach Stephens, these coaches never fail to listen to me and always give me positive feedback. They’ve helped me become the player and person I am today.
Favorite Teacher: My parents have always been my favorite teachers, they’ve never failed to be by my side when I need them the most and I couldn’t thank them enough for all they’ve done and continue to do.
What will you miss the most about high school sports? I will miss my teammates and coaches.
