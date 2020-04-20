Today's featured male athlete is Neches' Caleb Davilla. Davilla is a two-sport athlete for the Neches Tigers. He was a state qualifier in cross country and a member of their baseball team. He will be attending Texas State Technical College to pursue a degree in electrical lineman technology.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Neches High School
Parents names: Trish Davilla
Brothers/sisters: Brooklyn and Caleb Davilla
Sports you play: Cross Country & Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to State in Cross Country
Plans after high school: Attending TSTC in Marshall
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? I have been accepted and registered for classes at Texas State Technical College to pursue a degree in electrical lineman technology
Favorite song: Any song by Koe Wetzel
Favorite food: Mexican food
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead
Favorite movie: The Notebook.... I’m a simp.
Who are your role models? My Mom
Which coaches had have the most influence on you , and why? Coach Dickson Coach Randy Snider Coach Andy Snider. All coaches have helped me in and out of sports.
Who is your favorite teacher? Coach Rob, her class is hard, but she is cool.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Working as a lineman
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to cook
What will you miss most about high school sports? Connecting with my teammates
