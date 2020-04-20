Caleb Davilla
COURTESY PHOTO

Today's featured male athlete is Neches' Caleb Davilla. Davilla is a two-sport athlete for the Neches Tigers. He was a state qualifier in cross country and a member of their baseball team. He will be attending Texas State Technical College to pursue a degree in electrical lineman technology.

With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.

School: Neches High School

Parents names: Trish Davilla

Brothers/sisters: Brooklyn and Caleb Davilla

Sports you play: Cross Country & Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Going to State in Cross Country 

Plans after high school: Attending TSTC in Marshall

If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? I have been accepted and registered for classes at Texas State Technical College to pursue a degree in electrical lineman technology

Favorite song: Any song by Koe Wetzel

Favorite food: Mexican food

Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead 

Favorite movie: The Notebook.... I’m a simp. 

Who are your role models? My Mom 

Which coaches had have the most influence on you , and why? Coach Dickson Coach Randy Snider Coach Andy Snider. All coaches have helped me in and out of sports.

Who is your favorite teacher? Coach Rob, her class is hard, but she is cool. 

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Working as a lineman

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to cook

What will you miss most about high school sports? Connecting with my teammates 

Tags

Recommended for you