Emily Chauncey Barrett Boone July, 22, 1939 - April13, 2020 Beloved by all, Chauncey was the cherished wife of James C. Boone, Jr. (Jim), the mother of her four adoring children: Chauncey, James, Sara and John, and proud grandmother "Cha-Cha" to Emma, Carter and Barrett.Chauncey was born in …