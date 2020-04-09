Today's featured male athlete is Neches' Carlos Quistian. Quistian is a three-sport athlete for the Tigers and was apart of the Tigers 2018-19 regional qualifying basketball team. He will attend Texas State Technical College and plans to major in their Electrical Lineman program.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Neches High School
Parents: Cynthia Alvarez & Francisco Quistian Sr.
Brothers/Sisters: Daniella Quistian, Francisco Quistian Jr., Nayeli Quistian, Sergio Quistian, and Ivan Quistian
Sports you play: Varsity Basketball, Baseball, and Cross-Country
Favorite high school sports memory: Favorite memory was our 2018-2019 school year when our varsity basketball team made it to Regionals in Austin, Tx.
Plans after high school: I have been accepted to Texas State Technical College and plan to major in their Electrical Lineman program.
Favorite song: J Cole “ Love Yourz”
Favorite food: Steak and shrimp
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead
Favorite movie: Hobbs and Shaw
Who are your role models? God and my parents.
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? My basketball Coach Randy Snider and baseball Coach Garrett Dickson. These two men were both powerful influences in my life; they both have helped shape me into the sports player and young man I am today. I would not be the person I am today without their inspiration. They never gave up on me they always pushed me to try harder. Coach Snider and Coach Dickson both have helped me in and out of school wether it’s real life situations or just problems in the classroom. Thank you both for inspiring me, teaching me confidence, and most of all for letting me be part of your family.
Who is your favorite teacher? I personally don’t have a favorite teacher. I love all my teachers they all have made an impact in my life and for that I am very thankful.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I plan to be a graduate of TSTC, working as a lineman, and be able to give back to my community.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to sing.
What will you miss most about high school sports? I will miss all my teammates, fans, and school family who were there to support me. I will also miss the fun bus rides to and from the games and after game night meals at Whataburger.
