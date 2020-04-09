Today's featured female athlete is Elkhart's Chloe Ives. Ives is a two-sport athlete for the Lady Elks and qualified for her first state powerlifting meet this year. She was ranked number one in the region for her weight class.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Elkhart High School
Parents names: Jason & Christy Ives
Brothers/sisters: Jordan Ives
Sports you play: Volleyball & Powerlifting
Favorite high school sports memory: Making it to state in powerlifting my senior year
Plans after high school: I am planning on attending Blinn in Bryan, Tx. Haven’t quite figured out what I want to major in yet.
Favorite song: Young, Dumb, & Broke by Khalid
Favorite food: Anything Whataburger
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: A Cinderella Story
Who are your role models? My role models in life would have to be my parents. They have given me and my brother a life that I hope and pray that I will be able to give my future kids.
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? My powerlifting coaches, Coach Mills & Coach Tunstall, have definitely had the most influence on me. They have pushed me to be the best that I can be at powerlifting. Also my dad who has coached me through this journey, he’s had a great influence on my performance in this sport.
Who is your favorite teacher? My yearbook teacher, Mrs. Reece
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I hope that I have graduated college and started being successful in a career. Although I don’t know what I want that career to be yet, I hope I have that figured out in 10 years.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a homemade dimple in my cheek from running into the bleachers at school when I was little.
What will you miss most about high school sports? I will miss all of the powerlifting meets the most. I loved everything about the meets.
Career Accolades: I received Outstanding Lifter at 2 meets this year I was also a Regional Qualifier my sophomore, junior, and senior years. I got 3rd place at regionals my junior year, and 1st place at regionals my senior year & qualified for state.
