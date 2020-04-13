Today's featured male athlete is Palestine's Christian Hutchinson. Hutchinson is a 2x first-team All-State Goalkeeper, 3x first-team All-East Texas player and 3x first-team All-Region player and 2x District Goalkeeper of the Year.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Palestine High School
Parents: Eddy and Crystal Hutchinson
Siblings: Noah Hutchinson and Darian Young
Sports I play: Football and Soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Kilgore 8-0 in 2018 in the area championships on the path to State
Plans after high school: I plan on attending college
Colleges/ Majors: I am still undecided but I am planning on attending Texas A&M to be majoring in sports management, or I will be attending Mary Hardin Baylor to major in Christian ministry/ Pastoral ministry
Favorite song: Give me Faith by Elevation Worship
Favorite food: Grilled Chicken
Favorite tv show: Shooter
Favorite movie: The Rookie
Role models: All of my family is a role model for me. They each inspire me differently in the way they live their lives for Christ.
Coaches that influenced me: Randall Reeves, Austin Evans, John Absalom, Jonathon Ryal, and Lance Angel. They all have drove me not only to be a great athlete, but more importantly they have help me grow as a man of Christ.
Favorite teacher: Randall Reeves
Where do I see my self in 10 years: In ten years from now I hope I am leading a church. I don’t know if I will be, but in ten years I know in my heart I’m gonna be doing the work my God has called me to do.
Something most people don’t know about me: I love to grow in my knowledge of the Greek language to understand the Bible better.
What will I miss most: I’m gonna miss getting to grow and push myself with the brothers I made every year.
Career Accolades: 2 time first team all state Goalkeeper. 3 time first team all east Texas. 3 time first team all region. 2 time district goalkeeper of the year.
