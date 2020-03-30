Today's featured male athlete is Elkhart's Colton Wesley Parker. Parker is a three-sport athlete for the Elks and a future game developer. He will be attending Tyler Junior College in the fall.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Elkhart High School
Parents: Michael and Tonya Parker
Brother: Stacey Parker
Sports: Track, Cross Country, Basketball.
Favorite Sports Memory: My favorite memory in sports will be the good times I’ve had with my team and Coach Blackmon.
Plans/College: Attend Tjc and get a degree in game development. Then later on become successful in video games.
Song: Dreka by Kevin Gates
Food: Rolled Chicken Tacos
Tv show: Phineas and Ferb
Movie: Deadpool
Role models: Mom, Dad, Coach Ryan Blackmon, Coach Tom Spears, Gabe Newell.
Influence: Coach Blackmon and Coach Spears. Coach Blackmon has influenced me the most. He has taught me how to overcome many obstacles and keep going. He has brought a side of me out that I didn’t even know I had. He has been one of the best coaches I’ve ever had and I’m going to miss him a lot. Coach Spears has had a big impact on me. Through my years playing basketball we created a bond with each other. He treats everybody like they’re his own kid. If I ever need help with anything I know I can goto them.
Favorite Teacher: David Dominguez
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? 10 years from now I see myself at a computer making the worlds next best video game.
Something most people don't know about you: Most people don’t know that I love drift cars and my favorite car to have would be a Honda S2000.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The thing I will miss most about sports is getting to compete against everyone. The adrenaline rush after a race makes me want to get back up there and do it again. I’m going to miss all of my friends and coaches who have shaped me to be the person I am today.
