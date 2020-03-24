Today's featured male athlete is Cayuga's Connor Daniel. Daniel is a five-sport athlete for the Cayuga Wildcats. Daniel is a former District 19-2A Pitcher of the Year and helped Cayuga outscore their past last two baseball opponents 19-3.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
--
Name: Connor Daniel
School: Cayuga High School
Parents names: Derek and Alicia Daniel
Brothers/sisters: Colton and Bree Daniel
Sports you play: Baseball, Track, Cross Country, Basketball, Football
Favorite high school sports memory: Playing sports with all of my buddies
Plans after high school: College
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? Abilene Christian University, Dallas Baptists University and West Tx A&M, education
Favorite song: Gods Gonna Cut You Down (walk up song)
Favorite food: Chicken Parmigiana
Favorite TV Show: none
Favorite movie: The Green Mile
Who are your role models? Parents
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? My dad, he taught me how to play and made me work hard. Coach T Humphreys, he has always encouraged me and pushed me to be my best the last 3 years, which has made me the player I am now.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Cox
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? With a job and family. Happy
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m an open book
What will you miss most about high school sports? My teammates
Career Accolades: District Pitcher of the Year
