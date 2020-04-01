Today's featured male athlete is Cayuga's Dalton Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is a three-sport athlete for the Wildcats. After high school, he plans to attend a trade school.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Cayuga High School
Parents names: Jennifer Fitzpatrick and Quinten Brune
Brothers/sisters: Cody Fitzpatrick, and Garrett Fitzpatrick
Sports you play: Football, Powerlifting and Track
Favorite high school sports memory: Playing football with all my friends
Plans after high school: Go to a trade school
Favorite song: Automobile
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: Don’t have one
Favorite movie: Don’t have one
Who are your role models? My grandparents and my coaches
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Coach Mohan and Coach Robertson because they pushed and pushed me to be the best football player that I could be and to help me succeed further in life with their teaching.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Daniel
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In a house I built
What will you miss most about high school sports? Playing football with my buddies
