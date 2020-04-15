Today's second featured male athlete is Slocum's Dustin Fletcher. Fletcher is a two-sport athlete for Slocum and was a part of their 2018 1A State championship team. He plans on attending climbing school and securing employment with an energy delivery company.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Slocum High School
Parents: Pam and Terry Fletcher
Brothers/Sisters: Only child – no, I am not spoiled
Sports you played: Basketball & Baseball
Favorite school sports memory: Being part of the winning 1A State Basketball Team in “2018”
Plans after high school: To attend climbing school and secure employment with an energy delivery company
Favorite Song: Keystone Cowboy
Favorite Food: Fried Fish and Cajun crawfish tails also just about anything my Ma-Maw cooks especially her salmon patties
Favorite TV Show: That ‘70”s Show
Favorite Movie: 8 Seconds
Role Model: This would have to be my Pee-Paw Bing as he has taught me so much
Coaches with most influence: Coach Latham, Coach Barge, Coach John (Blue) Henderson and Charles Ackley
Favorite Teacher: Bailee Duren, Anna Hand and Mike Eason
Where do see yourself in 10 years: Being a productive adult and working as a lineman
What will you miss most: Not getting to finish my last year of baseball and getting to show my market steer at the Anderson County Livestock Show. I know the Lord has a bigger plan for my future though and I am grateful. ------ Jeremiah 29:11
