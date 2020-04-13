Today's featured female athlete is Elkhart's Gracie Claire Johnson. Johnson was Newcomer of the Year her Freshman Year, Pitcher of the Year her sophomore and junior years. She was also selected to play in the FCA All-Star Softball Game in June.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Elkhart High School
Parents: Brooke Bush & Justin Johnson
Brothers/sisters: Luke Johnson, Holden Bush, Hunter Bush, Abby Ormand, Molly Ormand Claire Ormand
Sports you played: Softball and Golf
Favorite High School Memory: My sophomore year in softball we played against Malakoff and won. It was the most intense game of my career.
Plans After Highschool: I am going to attend Blinn College my first year and then transfer to Texas A&M and major in animal science
Favorite Song: I Hope You’re Happy Now by Lee Brice & Carly Pierce
Favorite Food: Steak Fingers
Favorite TV show: How I Met Your Mother
Favorite Movie: How to Lose a Guy in 10 days
Who are your role models? Anyone who has been knocked down by life circumstances and fought through it and never gave up!
Which coaches have had the most influence on you? Why? Mr. Danny Bambeck has been my pitching coach for 9 years. He has always encouraged and supported me even when I didn’t believe in myself. I owe all my softball success to him!
Who are your favorite teachers: My Ag teachers! Jordan Mccinnis, Ashley Crosby and Haley Estep are my girls!
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Graduating vet school and starting my career
Something about yourself that people don’t know: Nothing really-im pretty much and open book lol
What will you miss most about high school sports? The friendships and comradery and competition
Caeer accolades: In softball district awards I received New-Comer of the year my Freshman Year Pitcher of the year my sophomore and junior years. I was also selected to play in the FCA All Star Softball Game in June
