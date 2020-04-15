Hannah Lovelady 
One of today's featured female athletes is Neches' Hannah Lovelady. Lovelady was a member of both their softball and rodeo team. She's an All-District catcher and will continue her rodeo career at TVCC while she is studying physical therapy.

School: Neches High School 

Parents names: Jimmy and Michele Lovelady 

Brothers/sisters: Brad and Bailey Lovelady 

Sports you play: High school rodeo and softball 

Favorite high school sports memory: Winning All-District Catcher

Plans after high school: Rodeo at TVCC studying physical therapy 

Favorite food: Any food 

Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds 

Favorite Movie: Lion King 

Who are your role models? Parents 

Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Mrs. Helms. Dedication and love for her team. 

Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Helms 

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Having physical therapy practice 

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Senior of 2020 corona virus ?

What will you miss most about high school sports? Getting to play softball with my team. 

