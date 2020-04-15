One of today's featured female athletes is Neches' Hannah Lovelady. Lovelady was a member of both their softball and rodeo team. She's an All-District catcher and will continue her rodeo career at TVCC while she is studying physical therapy.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Neches High School
Parents names: Jimmy and Michele Lovelady
Brothers/sisters: Brad and Bailey Lovelady
Sports you play: High school rodeo and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning All-District Catcher
Plans after high school: Rodeo at TVCC studying physical therapy
Favorite food: Any food
Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds
Favorite Movie: Lion King
Who are your role models? Parents
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Mrs. Helms. Dedication and love for her team.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Helms
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Having physical therapy practice
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Senior of 2020 corona virus ?
What will you miss most about high school sports? Getting to play softball with my team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.