Today's featured male athlete is Elkhart's Holden Bush. Bush is a three-sport athlete for the Elks, an All-District football player and won Reserve Grand Champion Steer at the 2019 ACYLA Show. He will be attending the Coast Guard Academy and plans on majoring in business.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Elkhart HIgh School
Parents: Kevin Bush & Elizabeth Blankinship
Brothers/sister: Hunter Bush, Luke Johnson,Gracie Johnson,Lucy Blankinship, Kolby Blankinship, Kade Blankinship, Kelsey Blankinship
Sports: Football, Track, Golf
Favorite HIgh School Memory: Winning Reserve Grand Champion Steer at the 2019 ACYLA Show
Plans after graduation: College
If college: Coast Guard Academy and I plan on being a business major
Favorite Song: Enter Sandman by Metallica
Favorite Food: Deer Steak
Favorite Movie: Step Brothers
Who are your role models: My father and Jesus
Which coaches have a had an impact on you and why: Coach French/Coach Ryan Blackmon they are my track coaches and they push me to be my best and give my all and always encourage me
Who are your favorite teachers: Mrs Jordan Mcinnis and Coach Shelly Adair
Where do you see yourself in ten years? 28 years old
Something about yourself people don’t know: I love Star Wars
What will you miss most about highschool sports: Being part of a team and the friendships
Accolades: 1st and 2nd team All-District Line Backer and Academic All-State
