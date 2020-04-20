Jennifer Aguilar
Today's featured female athlete is Palestine's Jennifer Aguilar. Aguilar is a four-year player for the Ladycats soccer team. She will be attending Angelina college to pursue her Nursing degree. 

With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.

School: Palestine High School 

Parents names: Pablo and marcela Aguilar 

Brothers/sisters: Pablo Aguilar 

Sports you play: Soccer 

Favorite high school sports memory: Making it to the regional tournament my freshman year 

Plans after high school: I plan on going to Angelina college 

If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? Angelina college & nursing 

Favorite song: I have a lot of favorite songs 

Favorite food: Spicy Chickens 

Favorite TV show: la Rosa de Guadalupe 

Favorite movie: Fast and Furious 

Who are your role models? My brother Pablo is my role mode because he is the strongest person I met 

Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Coach Ryal & Coach Hernandez 

Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Armstrong 

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Traveling the world 

What will you miss most about high school sports? Imma miss the most is the blood, sweat, tears and laughs I had with my teammates every practice and game. 

Ending Thoughts: I would love to thank all my family and coaches for everything and especially the teachers for educating me .

