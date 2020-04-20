Today's featured female athlete is Palestine's Jennifer Aguilar. Aguilar is a four-year player for the Ladycats soccer team. She will be attending Angelina college to pursue her Nursing degree.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Palestine High School
Parents names: Pablo and marcela Aguilar
Brothers/sisters: Pablo Aguilar
Sports you play: Soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: Making it to the regional tournament my freshman year
Plans after high school: I plan on going to Angelina college
If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in? Angelina college & nursing
Favorite song: I have a lot of favorite songs
Favorite food: Spicy Chickens
Favorite TV show: la Rosa de Guadalupe
Favorite movie: Fast and Furious
Who are your role models? My brother Pablo is my role mode because he is the strongest person I met
Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why? Coach Ryal & Coach Hernandez
Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. Armstrong
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Traveling the world
What will you miss most about high school sports? Imma miss the most is the blood, sweat, tears and laughs I had with my teammates every practice and game.
Ending Thoughts: I would love to thank all my family and coaches for everything and especially the teachers for educating me .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.