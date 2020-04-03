Today's featured male athlete is Palestine's Joel "JJ" Garcia. Garcia is two-sports athlete for the Wildcats and helped Palestine's soccer team reach back-to-back appearances in the state tournament. He will be attending Jacksonville College to play soccer.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Palestine High School
Parents names: Joel and Becky Garcia
Brothers/Sisters: Isabel Garcia, Ian Garcia
Sports you play: Soccer, Cross country
Favorite high school sports memory: Making it to the state tournament the last 2 years
Plans after high school: Play soccer at Jacksonville College
Favorite Song: I Gotta a Feeling by: Black Eyed Peas
Favorite Food: Chicken Quesadilla
Favorite TV show: Tom and Jerry
Favorite Movie: Norbit
Who are your role models: My dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you? and why: Kyle Timm because of his style of coaching and motivation
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Nolan
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Having a family and career; teaching my kids soccer
Something about yourself that most people don't know: I love to fish and hog hunt; I'm good at Rocket League
What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates and coaches
Career Accolades: State finalist 2018, State Semi-finalist 2019
