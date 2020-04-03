Joel Garcia
COURTESY PHOTO

Today's featured male athlete is Palestine's Joel "JJ" Garcia. Garcia is two-sports athlete for the Wildcats and helped Palestine's soccer team reach back-to-back appearances in the state tournament. He will be attending Jacksonville College to play soccer. 

With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.

School: Palestine High School

Parents names: Joel and Becky Garcia

Brothers/Sisters: Isabel Garcia, Ian Garcia

Sports you play: Soccer, Cross country

Favorite high school sports memory: Making it to the state tournament the last 2 years

Plans after high school: Play soccer at Jacksonville College

Favorite Song: I Gotta a Feeling by: Black Eyed Peas

Favorite Food: Chicken Quesadilla

Favorite TV show: Tom and Jerry

Favorite Movie: Norbit

Who are your role models: My dad

Which coaches have had the most influence on you? and why: Kyle Timm because of his style of coaching and motivation

Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Nolan

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Having a family and career; teaching my kids soccer

Something about yourself that most people don't know: I love to fish and hog hunt; I'm good at Rocket League

What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates and coaches

Career Accolades: State finalist 2018, State Semi-finalist 2019

Tags

Recommended for you