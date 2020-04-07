Today's featured male athlete is Cayuga's Kade Watson. Watson is a four-year varsity player for the Wildcats baseball team. He's a two-time All-District baseball player and will be attending TVCC after high school.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Cayuga High School
Parents: Kirk & Alycia Watson
Brothers/ sisters: Kynzie Watson
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school memory: Is being on varsity baseball all 4 years of high school and stepping on that field with my teammates and playing the game I love. Every time is my favorite.
Plans after high school: To attend Tvcc
Favorite song: old streets
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite TV Show: Flash
Favorite movie: Fast and Furious
Who are your role models? My parents
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Tony Humphreys and Coach Kyle Wilkins cause they care about their baseball boys they let us have fun but expect us to do our job on and off the field. Also my dad and Eric evans they taught me from a young age the love of baseball.
Your Favorite teacher: Jeff Quattlebaum
Where do you see your self in ten years: Living my best life hoping to be coaching.
What will you miss most about high school sports? Stepping on that field and playing the game with my teammates. Knowing I might never get to again is hard.
Career Accolades: Sophomore year 2nd team all district outfielder. Jr year 1st team all district outfielder . Was working on more this senior year.
