The second featured female athlete is Cayuga's Kay Banta. Banta is a member of the band and Cayuga's bass fishing team. She's been a regional qualifier for in band two years in a row and held the position of having “big bass of the year” for Cayuga. She made it to state in 2019. She plans to attend Schreiner University in Kerrville to major in Audio Music and to later on get a business degree.
With spring sports currently suspended, the Palestine Herald Press wants to continue showcasing and spotlighting the unique senior athletes of Anderson County. If you're an Anderson County senior who competes in spring sport and would like to be featured, fill out the following questionnaire and send it to sports@palestineherald.com, along with a photo.
School: Cayuga High School
Parents: Steven & Kay Lyn Banta
Brothers/ sisters: Morgan Banta
Sports you play: Band & Fishing
Favorite high school memory: Fishing my last year against my little brother
Plans after after high school: To attend Schreiner University in Kerrville to major in Audio Music and to later on get a business degree.
Favorite song: Wanna grow old (I won’t let go) [Feat. jimmy levy] - xxxtentacion
Favorite food: Grilled cheese with tomato soup
Favorite TV Show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite movie: Hacksaw Ridge
Who are your role models? My loving mother
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? My band director- Ms. Joslin, fishing director Mrs. Goolsby and boat captains- Rob Stovall, Kyle Dunsmore, and Alex Finch. They have never given up on me even when I’ve completely given up on myself.
Your Favorite teacher: Mr. Quattlebaum
Where do you see your self in ten years: To be stable enough to be married and to have kids of my own, and to own a lake house so I can teach my kids the joy of the lake life.
What will you miss most about high school sports? I’ll miss always competing against my brother
Career Accolades: In Band I’ve been a regional qualifier for 2 Years in a row, I held positions in the band as librarian, uniform captain, section leader and field captain. In 2018 I held the position of having “big bass of the year” for my school I also qualified for regional’s for 2 years straight, and made it to state in 2019. In debate I got Honorable mention and held the spot as co-chair of the debate room.
